Honolulu City Council measure aims to regulate e-bikes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:38 PM HST
Courtesy RideSmart Maui

According to the city, there is at least one 911 call for an accident with an e-bike every day. Honolulu City Council Bill 52 would regulate the different types of personal electric devices on the roads and sidewalks.

HPR talked to Jon Nouchi, the deputy director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services about the need for the bill.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
