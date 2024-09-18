Honolulu City Council measure aims to regulate e-bikes

According to the city, there is at least one 911 call for an accident with an e-bike every day. Honolulu City Council Bill 52 would regulate the different types of personal electric devices on the roads and sidewalks.

HPR talked to Jon Nouchi, the deputy director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services about the need for the bill.

