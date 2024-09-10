Civil discourse in today's political climate

The national political landscape has shifted dramatically in the past few months. Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally, President Jose Biden ended his reelection bid, and Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential candidate.

Earlier this year, HPR talked about civil discourse with Timothy Shaffer, the inaugural Stavros Niarchos Foundation Chair of Civil Discourse. He's also with the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware.

Shaffer is in Hawaiʻi to speak at Chaminade University on Wednesday. He was scheduled to speak in January, but flight cancelations forced organizers to postpone the event.

The ABC News Presidential Debate between Trump and Harris starts at 3 p.m. local time.

