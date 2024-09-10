© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Civil discourse in today's political climate

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:56 PM HST
Courtesy Timothy J. Shaffer

The national political landscape has shifted dramatically in the past few months. Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally, President Jose Biden ended his reelection bid, and Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential candidate.

Earlier this year, HPR talked about civil discourse with Timothy Shaffer, the inaugural Stavros Niarchos Foundation Chair of Civil Discourse. He's also with the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware.

Shaffer is in Hawaiʻi to speak at Chaminade University on Wednesday. He was scheduled to speak in January, but flight cancelations forced organizers to postpone the event.

The Conversation
Exploring concepts of civil discourse during polarized times
Catherine Cruz

The ABC News Presidential Debate between Trump and Harris starts at 3 p.m. local time.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation ElectionChaminade University
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories