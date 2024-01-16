© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Civil discourse during polarized times

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:11 PM HST
An event centered around civil discourse during polarized times couldn't be more timely following the Iowa Caucus this weekend — and coming off the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and the third anniversary of the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Hawaiʻi was supposed to be the first stop for a series of talks by civil discourse speaker Timothy Shaffer from the University of Delaware. He was scheduled to speak at Chaminade University on Wednesday, but flight cancelations due to bad weather forced organizers to cancel the event. They hope to reschedule.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Chaminade UniversityEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
