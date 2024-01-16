An event centered around civil discourse during polarized times couldn't be more timely following the Iowa Caucus this weekend — and coming off the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and the third anniversary of the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Hawaiʻi was supposed to be the first stop for a series of talks by civil discourse speaker Timothy Shaffer from the University of Delaware. He was scheduled to speak at Chaminade University on Wednesday, but flight cancelations due to bad weather forced organizers to cancel the event. They hope to reschedule.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.