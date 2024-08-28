© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
When life starts in a Japanese American concentration camp during WWII

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 28, 2024 at 2:53 PM HST
Kenichi Yabusakiʻs memoir is available for purchase on Amazon.
Ahuimanu Press
Kenichi Yabusakiʻs memoir is out now.

Oʻahu resident and retired biochemist Kenichi Yabusaki recently published a memoir called "Gaman." In Japanese culture, gaman is the art of perseverance.

The book details Yabusaki's life from being born into a World War II concentration camp for Japanese Americans and growing up in the shadow of racist sentiment, to serving in the military and raising a family in Hawaiʻi. He shared more with The Conversation.

Kenichi Yabusaki, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR
Kenichi Yabusaki, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation LiteratureHistory
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
