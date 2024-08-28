When life starts in a Japanese American concentration camp during WWII
Oʻahu resident and retired biochemist Kenichi Yabusaki recently published a memoir called "Gaman." In Japanese culture, gaman is the art of perseverance.
The book details Yabusaki's life from being born into a World War II concentration camp for Japanese Americans and growing up in the shadow of racist sentiment, to serving in the military and raising a family in Hawaiʻi. He shared more with The Conversation.
This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.