When life starts in a Japanese American concentration camp during WWII

Oʻahu resident and retired biochemist Kenichi Yabusaki recently published a memoir called "Gaman." In Japanese culture, gaman is the art of perseverance.

The book details Yabusaki's life from being born into a World War II concentration camp for Japanese Americans and growing up in the shadow of racist sentiment, to serving in the military and raising a family in Hawaiʻi. He shared more with The Conversation.

HPR Kenichi Yabusaki, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

