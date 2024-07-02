USS Missouri exhibit shares wartime era through the eyes of local residents

Dorinda Nicholson was 6 years old and living on the Pearl City Peninsula when Japanese bombers attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. She still has vivid memories.

The octogenarian was back in Honolulu to help open a new exhibit at the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial. Her story is the basis for “Life After Infamy: The Resilience of the Aloha Spirit in Wartime Hawaii.”

She lent various wartime artifacts to the exhibit, including her gas mask and the bullets her dad dug out of the kitchen walls. She's also authored a couple of books about growing up in wartime Hawaiʻi and is even the inspiration behind the American Girl doll Nanea.

The Conversation sat down with Nicholson, who encouraged others to share their story. She lives in the Kansas City area.

The exhibit will be on display through June 2025, just prior to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 2, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.