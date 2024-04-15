© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Journalist and author Joanne Lipman on how to reinvent your life

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:34 PM HST
Courtesy Mariner Books

The author of a book about daring to do something different is in Honolulu to give a talk at the University of Hawaiʻi.

When the pandemic threw the world on its end, many people responded by looking inward. Some switched jobs, though not always by choice.

Journalist Joanne Lipman's book “Next!: The Power of Reinvention in Life and Work” is about just that. Lipman has worked at USA Today, Condé Nast, The Wall Street Journal and more.

"It turns out that when people do decide to pivot, almost always they're further along than they realize because almost unintentionally, they've been collecting information, they've been collecting experiences," she said.

"The real problem, though, is that when they do decide to pivot, there is this sort of middle period that everybody goes through. I call it the struggle stage," Lipman said. "It feels like you're stuck, but you actually are moving forward."

Did you know that former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan switched careers? He loved math, but he started as a clarinet player in a band. He is one of the many people Lipman talked to for her book.

"So many of the people I interviewed didn't even know that this hobby they had, or this kind of side gig they had, or this random interest they had would eventually lead them to pivot," Lipman told HPR.

Lipman's event as part of the UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Click here for more information.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
