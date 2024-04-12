Students from a French town liberated by the 442nd in WWII visit Hawaiʻi to learn more

This year marks 80 years since the 442nd, the brave unit of Japanese American soldiers from Hawaiʻi, liberated a small French town called Bruyères. Young citizens from that town recently visited Hawaiʻi to learn about the war ties.

Institution Jeanne d'Arc Bruyères sent 31 students and five teachers. They caught up with The Conversation while in Waimānalo.

One of their hosts was Geralyn Holck. Her father-in-law, Wilbert, was a member of the highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team, who personally fought the battle to liberate Bruyères from the Germans. She has been to Bruyères many times and always returns with warm memories.

"He's a hero there. And so when we go there, they treat us so well. And we leave there with such a warm feeling. They have the aloha spirit in Bruyères. And we just love being with them. And we have formed such beautiful relationships with many of the people," Holck said. "We wanted to reciprocate what they do for us when we go there, and show them the aloha spirit that we have here."

Holck said her father-in-law was instrumental in establishing the sister city relationship with Bruyères.

While on Oʻahu, the school group met with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and visited World War II sites like the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the USS Arizona Memorial. They also spent time with families of the veterans at their respective clubhouses.

Sophie Goeury, a teacher from the school, said one of the highlights was spending time with the local veterans and their families.

"The kids were able to ask questions and just know a little bit about what happened here, you know, starting with Pearl Harbor, what happened here, the attack and so that was really interesting to learn," Goeury said.

The students spent months fundraising for the trip, selling cheese and wine. Many are interested in careers with the police and fire departments. They spent part of the day at the Waipahu Fire Station, which has three French-speaking firefighters.

Le Jardin Academy in Kailua hosted the group. Students from the two schools learned about their shared history and practiced speaking French and English.

Plans are underway for a Hawaiʻi group to return to Bruyères for the 80th anniversary of the battle that binds us.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.