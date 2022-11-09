Donate
The Conversation

French town sends heartwarming song about the 442nd's WWII battle

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST
The 442nd Regimental Combat Team, shown here in a 1944 photo taken in France, returned home from World War II as one of the most decorated U.S. military units.
Courtesy of National Archives
The 442nd Regimental Combat Team, shown here in a 1944 photo taken in France, returned home from World War II as one of the most decorated U.S. military units.

Leading up to Veterans Day, The Conversation brings you a story from across two continents. It’s one of gratitude from another time and place, and a heartfelt gesture from Bruyere, France.

Guillaume Manan, the Honorary French Consul General for Hawaiʻi, was pleasantly surprised to learn that residents of a retirement home and elementary school students from Bruyere created a song called "aloha."

They wanted to thank the Hawaiʻi soldiers of the highly decorated 442nd for their heroic efforts to liberate them during World War ll. They asked that he share the story and the music with us here in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation historymusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
