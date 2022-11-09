French town sends heartwarming song about the 442nd's WWII battle

Leading up to Veterans Day, The Conversation brings you a story from across two continents. It’s one of gratitude from another time and place, and a heartfelt gesture from Bruyere, France.

Guillaume Manan, the Honorary French Consul General for Hawaiʻi, was pleasantly surprised to learn that residents of a retirement home and elementary school students from Bruyere created a song called "aloha."

They wanted to thank the Hawaiʻi soldiers of the highly decorated 442nd for their heroic efforts to liberate them during World War ll. They asked that he share the story and the music with us here in Hawaiʻi.

