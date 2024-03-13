© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Coalition Against Domestic Violence responds to Mānoa murder-suicide case

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:11 PM HST
File - Mānoa Valley on Oʻahu
Sunday’s murder-suicide in Mānoa Valley has been called an act of violence, although it hasn’t been determined to be a result of what is typically thought of as domestic violence.

The tragic ending mirrors what is oftentimes the result of many abusive intimate relationships.

Monique Ibarra of the Domestic Violence Action Center said in an editorial piece in the Star-Advertiser that tragedies like this can leave a community with a feeling of helplessness and a diminished sense of safety for everyone.

So what more can victims and communities do to curb the fatal outcomes of domestic violence?

The Conversation's Russell Subiono talked with Angelina Mercado, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

To learn more about the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023.
The Conversation
Resources and support for victims of domestic violence
Lillian Tsang

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
