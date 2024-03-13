Hawaiʻi Coalition Against Domestic Violence responds to Mānoa murder-suicide case

Sunday’s murder-suicide in Mānoa Valley has been called an act of violence, although it hasn’t been determined to be a result of what is typically thought of as domestic violence.

The tragic ending mirrors what is oftentimes the result of many abusive intimate relationships.

Monique Ibarra of the Domestic Violence Action Center said in an editorial piece in the Star-Advertiser that tragedies like this can leave a community with a feeling of helplessness and a diminished sense of safety for everyone.

So what more can victims and communities do to curb the fatal outcomes of domestic violence?

The Conversation's Russell Subiono talked with Angelina Mercado, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

To learn more about the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

