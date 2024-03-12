Maui's Lisa Paulson selected among USA Today's Women of the Year

Maui’s Lisa Paulson, the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director, was recently named one of USA Today’s 2024 Women of the Year for her leadership during the Lahaina wildfire.

On Aug. 8 and in the days after, Paulson led a group of tourism managers on a mission to evacuate over 12,000 tourists from the Valley Isle.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Paulson in our studio to talk about that fateful night and how tourism is recovering.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.