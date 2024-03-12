© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui's Lisa Paulson selected among USA Today's Women of the Year

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 12, 2024 at 2:53 PM HST
Maui Hotel and Lodging Association

Maui’s Lisa Paulson, the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director, was recently named one of USA Today’s 2024 Women of the Year for her leadership during the Lahaina wildfire.

On Aug. 8 and in the days after, Paulson led a group of tourism managers on a mission to evacuate over 12,000 tourists from the Valley Isle.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Paulson in our studio to talk about that fateful night and how tourism is recovering.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
