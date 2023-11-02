© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

College student from Maui contemplates her family's future in Lāhainā

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM HST
Keeana Villamar, dressed in Maui Preparatory Academy graduation regalia, with her family in 2021.
Courtesy Keeana Villamar
Keeana Villamar, dressed in Maui Preparatory Academy graduation regalia, with her family in 2021.

Keeana Villamar was born on Maui and raised on Lāhaināluna Road. She's the daughter of Filipino immigrants who came to Hawaiʻi to pursue a better life.

Now she's a first-generation college student at Scripps College in Claremont, California. Thousands of miles away, her family home burned down in the Aug. 8 wildfires.

The Conversation talked to Villamar about her memories of Lāhainā and the questions she has about home, displacement, and belonging. She has not been home in almost two years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesMaui
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Related Stories