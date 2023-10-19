© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
An evening of French classical music at UH Mānoa

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST

It was a golden era that produced impressionists like Monet. Now, you can lose yourself in the music of La Belle Époque during a concert featuring female-composed French music hosted by the Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi.

The Conversation talked to board President Blair Boone-Migura about the group's mission to spotlight fine French culture in the islands by bringing in special guests from abroad. If his voice sounds familiar to you, he used to co-host the “Singing and Other Sins” classical music program on HPR-2.

"A Parisian Salon" by Pauline Viardot featuring French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz will be at UH Mānoaʻs Orvis Hall on Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation musicentertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
