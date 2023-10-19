An evening of French classical music at UH Mānoa

It was a golden era that produced impressionists like Monet. Now, you can lose yourself in the music of La Belle Époque during a concert featuring female-composed French music hosted by the Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi.

The Conversation talked to board President Blair Boone-Migura about the group's mission to spotlight fine French culture in the islands by bringing in special guests from abroad. If his voice sounds familiar to you, he used to co-host the “Singing and Other Sins” classical music program on HPR-2.

"A Parisian Salon" by Pauline Viardot featuring French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz will be at UH Mānoaʻs Orvis Hall on Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

