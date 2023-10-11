© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
10/11/2023: Digital streaming is down for HPR-1. We are investigating the problem. Tune in the old fashioned way — find your frequency here.

Sen. Schatz shares latest on federal support for Maui recovery

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM HST
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Oct. 11, 2023.
HPR
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Oct. 11, 2023.

Millions of dollars in federal relief have poured into the Maui disaster, and millions more will be needed.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation have been lobbying for continued federal support during this recovery phase.

Schatz joined The Conversation on Wednesday to discuss Maui's recovery, the latest Israel-Palestinian war, the search for the next U.S. House speaker, and the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Brian Schatz2023 Maui firesNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
