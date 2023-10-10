FEMA sets new deadline for Maui fire aid to nonprofits, government organizations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a 15 day deadline extension for private nonprofit groups or government organizations seeking assistance from the Maui wildfires.

That deadline — which was set to expire Tuesday — is now set to Oct. 25.

Organizations that provided services to those in need during the wildfires or want to aid in future recovery are encouraged to apply.

Some private nonprofits, like houses of worship or community groups, may be eligible for financial reimbursement if they have been engaged in disaster response work.

Adam Weintraub, with the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, said the group submitted the request to FEMA on behalf of Gov. Josh Green for a deadline extension.

"So many of the private nonprofits that have been engaged in the response maybe have short resources and most of them have been devoted to the actual delivery of services," Weintraub said.

"It made sense for us to try and give them a little breathing room to compile their requests for public assistance."

To learn more about FEMA public assistance grants, visit https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public.