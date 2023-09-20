© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Limu practitioners preserve knowledge in Center for Oral History collection

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM HST
Limu
Courtesy Wally Ito
/
Center for Oral History
Limu

Sharing stories about limu is part of a groundswell around elevating a critical ecosystem.

The University of Hawaiʻi Center for Oral History just launched a collection of interviews tapping seaweed cultural expertise across the state. The oral histories with limu experts like Wally Ito build on the work of seaweed scientist Isabella Abbott.

The Conversation talked to Malia Heimuli, a Limu Hui coordinator with Kua’aina Ulu ‘Auamo, a community-based natural resource management group.

She is part of an event Wednesday night at Kapiʻolani Community College featuring cultural experts in the world of limu that former center director Davianna McGregor is behind.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation limuhistoryCenter for Oral History at UH Mānoamarine biology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
