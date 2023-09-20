Limu practitioners preserve knowledge in Center for Oral History collection

Sharing stories about limu is part of a groundswell around elevating a critical ecosystem.

The University of Hawaiʻi Center for Oral History just launched a collection of interviews tapping seaweed cultural expertise across the state. The oral histories with limu experts like Wally Ito build on the work of seaweed scientist Isabella Abbott.

The Conversation talked to Malia Heimuli, a Limu Hui coordinator with Kua’aina Ulu ‘Auamo, a community-based natural resource management group.

She is part of an event Wednesday night at Kapiʻolani Community College featuring cultural experts in the world of limu that former center director Davianna McGregor is behind.

