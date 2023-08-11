© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

How severe weather fanned the flames in Lahaina, and what to expect in the future

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
Emily Tom
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources

When it comes to climate change, Chip Fletcher doesn't beat around the bush.

As the interim dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Ocean Earth Science and Technology, he believes Hawaiʻi has been lucky to avoid such severe wildfires up until this point.

"This is how climate change operates. It slowly raises the stress level through heating the air, through changes in rainfall, changes in the wind," Fletcher said.

Lahaina's location downhill from a series of steep watersheds made the area particularly vulnerable to downhill winds from Hurricane Dora. On top of that, dry invasive grass species acted as "fuel for fire."

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
Health officials urge those returning to Lahaina to use caution

As devastating as the effects of climate change have been, Fletcher said he's not giving up hope.

"It's never too late," he said.

"We always need to focus on decreasing our carbon production," he added. "We are polluting the atmosphere with gasses that trap heat that would otherwise escape to space, and we need to focus intensely on decreasing that gas project."

Fletcher also pointed out that the world is moving toward renewable energy. People are spending more on renewable energy generation than on oil and gas exploration globally. Although he wants to see even more money invested in renewable energy, he said it's a start.

In the meantime, Fletcher said Hawaiʻi's culture of unity puts the islands at a unique advantage when it comes to addressing climate change.

People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi.
Local News
Here's how you can help those affected by Maui wildfires
Emily Tom

"By pooling together, by loving our neighbors, by unifying our communities, we can become a very climate-resilient state," he said.

The fires in Lahaina are a reminder of how important it is to confront natural disasters as one.

"We are isolated off here in the Pacific, and weather events driven by intense climate change means that our community must be more resilient," Fletcher explained.

"We must pull together to not only prepare for these events, but to recover from them afterwards."

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Emily Tom
Emily Tom is a temporary digital news producer for summer 2023. She previously interned with HPR in summer 2022.
