UH student, professor share their connection to the South Pacific island of Rotuma

This week happens to be Rotuman Language Week. Rotuma is an island in the South Pacific with political and cultural connections to Fiji.

John Taukave hails from the island and is currently a graduate student in the Center for Pacific Island Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi. As part of a Center for Oral History project, he sat down with a UH School of Cinematic Arts professor who also hails from Rotuma, Vilsoni Hereniko.

Listen to an excerpt from that interview in which Hereniko talks about storytelling and special moments growing up on the remote Pacific island.

Full podcast on YouTube:

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.