The Conversation

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company hiring for a new $2.8B project at Pearl Harbor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM HST
PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Charlotte
Dave Amodo/Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and
/
Digital
FILE - PEARL HARBOR, Hawaiʻi – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility undocks USS Charlotte (SSN 766) from Dry Dock #3.

The Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, started by Walter Dillingham, has played a big part in shaping the built world of our islands.

More than a hundred years ago it dredged the mouth of Pearl Harbor, as well the Ala Wai Canal and much of the Honolulu Harbor waterfront.

Now in a new joint venture with Dragados USA and Orion Government Services LLC, the company will return to Pearl Harbor to modernize its shipyard. The Navy awarded the contract worth close to $3 billion a few weeks ago.

"It's the replacement of Dry Dock #3. And just to help us look for the talent that we need and try and solicit and keep our people here and employed is an opportunity for us that we're working side by side with Dragados on," said Manu Bermudes, vice president for human resources.

The company is holding a career fair at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox in Kaka’ako on Saturday as it prepares to scale up for the project.

"We are trying to do everything we possibly can to keep people here in Hawaiʻi and provide them the opportunities to continue working here. And so when we were notified of this job, we thought, okay, it's full steam ahead," she said.

The career fair is on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox in Kakaʻako.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation laborJoint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
