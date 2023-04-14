© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

A down-to-earth astronomer shares 2 recent events involving black holes

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST
Keck_Peterson_Telescopes_at_dawn_small.jpg
W. M. Keck Observatory
/

Scientists at Hawaiʻi Island’s Keck Observatory recently observed two significant events in deep space. The first was an impending collision between two supermassive black holes, or quasars.

The second was a strange streak of baby stars and gasses stretching for 200,000 light years, possibly the trail left behind by a fleeing black hole.

So what does that mean? The Conversation talked to Keck Observatory’s Chief Scientist John O’Meara about the galactic discoveries.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation ScienceastronomyMaunakeaHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
