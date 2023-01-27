Actor Branscombe Richmond on working with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star

Among the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards was a Best Supporting Actor nod for Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Most remember him as the 1980s child actor who played Short Round in "Indiana Jones" and Data in "The Goonies."

Despite that success, Quan’s acting career dried up — appearing in only a few films and television shows in the years that followed. From 2003 to 2021, he wasn’t cast in anything and he wondered if he would ever work in the industry again.

Twenty years later, Quan won a Golden Globe Award and received an Oscar nomination. But before Quan was cast in that film, he took his first step in his comeback with a small role in 2021’s "Finding Ohana" — a film shot on Oʻahu.

Veteran actor-producer and Maui resident Branscombe Richmond shared several scenes with Quan in the Netflix movie. Richmond talked with The Conversation about the experience.

