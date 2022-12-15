Liver donor from Maui describes the journey of sharing the gift of life

January will mark one year since Maui resident David Raatz learned he couldn’t donate his kidney after going through extensive medical testing on Maui and at the Queen’s Medical Center. He was rejected in the final round due to a low kidney filtration score.

Working through the surprise and disappointment, Raatz discovered another avenue to fulfill his commitment to sharing the gift of life with a stranger. Raatz discovered he could donate part of his liver through the University of Southern California medical system, which also happens to be his undergraduate alma mater.

The avid tennis player and deputy director of council services for Maui County sat down with The Conversation to share his donor journey. He completed his donation on May 18 and said his liver has since grown back to full size and function.

Click here to learn more about the USC Living-Donor Liver Program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.