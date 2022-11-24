Local mixologist shares her journey to judging Netflix's "Drink Masters"

Julie Reiner is one of three mixologists on a show called Drink Masters on Netflix.

It’s a cocktail competition with $100,000 on the line and the title of becoming the ultimate 'Drink Master' at the end. Reiner is a judge, which she said was a position she was approached with from Netflix during the pandemic.

The Conversation talked to Reiner Tuesday at her new bar in SoHo, New York, called “Milady’s” that just opened in September.

"Previously, I would have absolutely said no to anything reality TV based," Reiner laughed. "But because I was making drinks on the table at the front door, I guess I should say yes to all of these opportunities just to see what's out there."

She said that the show shines a light on the culinary technique that bartenders use.

"We make it look easy, but there's a lot of time that is put into it," Reiner said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

