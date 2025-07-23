© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local high-pressure food preservation summit sparks innovation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published July 23, 2025 at 3:20 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi News
More than 100 food entrepreneurs, educators, and regulatory partners gathered for the High-Pressure Processing Summit.

Boosting Hawaiʻi's food exports and decreasing our reliance on imports is the goal of the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center.

HPR visited the center in October, months after it opened its doors. The center held Hawaiʻi's first-ever high-pressure processing summit last week — a day packed with speakers and seminars meant to drum up interest in the center’s state-of-the-art Hiperbaric chamber.

Overview of the kitchen area at the Wahiawā Product
The Conversation
This food entrepreneur center in Wahiawā is nurturing local products
Catherine Cruz

The Hiperbaric machine is a way to extend the shelf life of food products. However, it has yet to be used commercially. Instead, facility managers say that it is sized for research and development. The machine whirred into action to perform demonstrations in real time during the summit.

Live demonstrations of the Hiperbaric 55 machine was shown at Leeward Community College’s Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center.
University of Hawaiʻi News
Live demonstrations of the Hiperbaric 55 machine at Leeward Community College’s Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center.

Hailey Zhou, the product development manager at the center, spoke with HPR about the vision for the technology — and the foods she’s most excited to preserve with high-pressure processing.

HPR also spoke to Micah Richards, who runs Mauka Meats and was excited about the potential to use the technology for his business. He said that shelf-life stability is critical for the suppliers and distributors that want to stock his products.

Interested groups can begin testing out the Hiperbaric chamber at the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center next month.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio.
