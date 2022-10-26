Donate
Science journalist dives head first into the effort to save coral reefs

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST
"Life on the Rocks" by Juli Berwald

Science writer Juli Berwald traveled the world to investigate the perils facing coral reefs. Her latest book, "Life on The Rocks," offers a warning about the fragile future of ocean ecosystems and gives examples of hope from scientists and communities pioneering solutions around the globe. She spoke with The Conversation about the underwater world of coral reefs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
