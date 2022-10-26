Science journalist dives head first into the effort to save coral reefs

Science writer Juli Berwald traveled the world to investigate the perils facing coral reefs. Her latest book, "Life on The Rocks," offers a warning about the fragile future of ocean ecosystems and gives examples of hope from scientists and communities pioneering solutions around the globe. She spoke with The Conversation about the underwater world of coral reefs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.