Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Transportation officials hope red light cameras change driving culture

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM HST
Red Light Camera traffic intersection
Mel Evans/AP
/
AP
FILE - A red light photo enforcement sign is seen below a red light camera Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Lawrence Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

We have been hearing a lot about the installation of red light cameras at Honolulu intersections where motorists running red lights have been a chronic problem. The Conversation got the latest from Ed Sniffen, the Department of Transportation highways administrator. Sniffen says there are signs leading up to the intersections to notify drivers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Department of Transportationtrafficinfrastructuretechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories