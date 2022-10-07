The Conversation: Red light cameras installed at intersections; Women's rowing team heads to Boston
- Ed Sniffen, the Department of Transportation highways administrator, talks about the installation of red light cameras to ensure safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians
- Honolulu's Civil Beat's Marcel Honore has a follow-up frog story, not the amphibious kind, but one that points to a potential problem with the track on the Honolulu rail's pintail system | Full Story
- Shelley Oates-Wilding, two-time Olympian of Ikaika Hawaiʻi, leads Hawaiʻi's women's crew team to compete at the Head of the Charles
- HPR's Jayna Omaye highlights a new program helping Native Hawaiian organizations build capacity to steward Hawaiʻi’s historic places | Full Story
- Kauaʻi native Starla Marie shares new music to inspire a new generation of listeners