Local artist Starla Marie shares new music to inspire next generation

Local music artist Starla Marie just released a bold and energetic video for her new single "PRIME." Marie is a Kauaʻi-native. She grew up in Wailua in a Puerto Rican family and graduated from Kapa’a High School.

Music runs in her blood. Both her parents were in a family band and her cousin is former pop star-turned-educator Glenn Medeiros. Marie’s music-making journey started at a young age and early in her professional career, a few of her songs were licensed for video games Dance Dance Revolution and Tetris.

But in the early 2010s, she took a long break from music to follow other paths and dreams. And now, she’s back, with a new album of songs she hopes will inspire the world. The Conversation got the chance to connect with Starla Marie at a recording studio in Los Angeles to learn more about her return and her new album.

Marie says she’s working with her managers on future projects to continue to promote her new album, including a possible tour. Her album and the video for the single are available to stream online now.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.