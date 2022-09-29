Donate
Local tourism businesses reliant on Japanese market continue to tread water

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST
Japan is set to relax more restrictions for inbound and outbound travelers on Oct. 11, but some businesses aren’t banking on an influx of visitors just yet. Industry watchers say Japan’s yen has dropped to its lowest in nearly three decades and that's a problem.

The Conversation talked to Peter Shaindlin, chief operating officer of the Halekulani Hotel in Waikīkī, about the rebound outlook. It has been a year since the hotel reopened after extensive renovations. Its sister hotel Halepuna Waikiki welcomed guests last July. But Shaindlin says Hawaiʻi is still in a transition phase — and 2023 is more the target.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
