Local tourism businesses reliant on Japanese market continue to tread water

Japan is set to relax more restrictions for inbound and outbound travelers on Oct. 11, but some businesses aren’t banking on an influx of visitors just yet. Industry watchers say Japan’s yen has dropped to its lowest in nearly three decades and that's a problem.

The Conversation talked to Peter Shaindlin, chief operating officer of the Halekulani Hotel in Waikīkī, about the rebound outlook. It has been a year since the hotel reopened after extensive renovations. Its sister hotel Halepuna Waikiki welcomed guests last July. But Shaindlin says Hawaiʻi is still in a transition phase — and 2023 is more the target.

