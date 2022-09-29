Donate
The Conversation: Traveler numbers on slow rebound; Supporting child care providers

Published September 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM HST
  • Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of the Halekulani Corporation, says hotels that rely on the Japanese visitor market are still on the rebound
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Ryker covers Maui County policy requiring mineral-based sunscreens in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Steve Wechsler, President and CEO of NAREIT, talks about the growing presence of Real Estate Investment Trusts in the state
  • Ke'opu Reelitz, Hawaii Children's Action Network Director of Early Learning and Health Policy, joined child care providers Toni McCartney on Kaua'i and Mickey Adams on the Big Island to look at issues around caring for island keiki
  • Roger Jellinek, Executive Director of the Hawai'i Book & Music Festival, says the free festival expands to include a diversity of ideas. It kicks off virtually on Oct. 1st and runs through the end of the month
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
