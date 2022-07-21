Hawaiʻi birds take the national spotlight in a new BirdNote podcast about conservation

Hawaiʻi birds are getting their national debut — in podcast form. From the studios of BirdNote, "Threatened" shares the songs and stories of some of the world’s most delightful and bizarre birds, as well as the efforts to protect these unique species and their habitats.

Their first two seasons took listeners all over the world. But Season 3 is a little closer to home. All five episodes, the first two of which are out now, focus on the native birds of Hawaiʻi.

Ari Daniel, who you may know from NPR, hosts the show and traveled to Hawaiʻi to see and hear our birds firsthand. The Conversation’s Savannah Harriman-Pote contributed to this season of "Threatened," and spoke with Daniel about what lessons Hawaiʻi’s birds have to offer.

New episodes of "Threatened" are released each Tuesday. Harriman-Pote will explore the ʻōʻō through an incredible gift presented to a young princess in 1823. That episode will be available on July 26.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.