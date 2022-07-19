Reservations to hike Diamond Head can be made 30 days in advance

It’s been two months since the state began requiring visitors to make reservations two weeks in advance to hike Diamond Head. But starting this week, visitors can make bookings a month in advance. Entry is $5 per person and $10 per vehicle. Local residents still get in free with a Hawaiʻi license.

Alan Carpenter is an assistant administrator for the Hawaiʻi State Parks Division. He says limiting the number of hikers and instituting fees have helped create a better experience for both residents and tourists.

Diamond Head is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with gates closing at 6 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.