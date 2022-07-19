Donate
The Conversation

Reservations to hike Diamond Head can be made 30 days in advance

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources
Diamond Head State Monument

It’s been two months since the state began requiring visitors to make reservations two weeks in advance to hike Diamond Head. But starting this week, visitors can make bookings a month in advance. Entry is $5 per person and $10 per vehicle. Local residents still get in free with a Hawaiʻi license.

Alan Carpenter is an assistant administrator for the Hawaiʻi State Parks Division. He says limiting the number of hikers and instituting fees have helped create a better experience for both residents and tourists.

Diamond Head is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with gates closing at 6 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
