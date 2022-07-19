Donate
The Conversation

Huliheʻe Palace planning for rising sea level after big waves crash wedding party

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM HST
huliheʻe palace daughters of hawaii
Daughters of Hawaiʻi
/
Facebook
Huliheʻe Palace on King Kamehameha Day in Kailua-Kona on June 11, 2022.

A managed retreat may be the only long-term solution as the ocean encroaches on Hawaiʻi's coastlines. But where does that leave historical sites like Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona? It was directly in the path of this past weekend’s looming waves.

Video shows a wall of water wreaking havoc on a wedding party at the palace, and putting the building in peril. The Conversation spoke with Manu Powers, regent and president of the Daughters of Hawaii — which oversees the management of the 19th-century palace.

Powers is also the co-owner of Sea Quest Hawaii, a snorkeling tour company. The Conversation last spoke to her in January after tsunami surges from the Tonga eruption swamped her company’s office.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation weatherHawaiʻi Islandhistoryclimate change
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
