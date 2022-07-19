Huliheʻe Palace planning for rising sea level after big waves crash wedding party

A managed retreat may be the only long-term solution as the ocean encroaches on Hawaiʻi's coastlines. But where does that leave historical sites like Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona? It was directly in the path of this past weekend’s looming waves.

Video shows a wall of water wreaking havoc on a wedding party at the palace, and putting the building in peril. The Conversation spoke with Manu Powers, regent and president of the Daughters of Hawaii — which oversees the management of the 19th-century palace.

Powers is also the co-owner of Sea Quest Hawaii, a snorkeling tour company. The Conversation last spoke to her in January after tsunami surges from the Tonga eruption swamped her company’s office.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.