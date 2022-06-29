Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui shares 'Chicken Skin Ghost Stories' at Honolulu show

Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui has been giving people chicken skin for over 20 years, earning the nickname “The Ghost Guy.” He grew up hearing old legends and ghost stories from his aunties, grandma, and other elders. He shares these stories on walking tours through some of the darkest, spookiest places explaining why certain Hawaiʻi sites are haunted.

The Conversation caught up with Kapanui before his upcoming storytelling concert at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Wednesday, June 29.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.