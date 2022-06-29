Donate
Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui shares 'Chicken Skin Ghost Stories' at Honolulu show

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM HST
Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui has been giving people chicken skin for over 20 years, earning the nickname “The Ghost Guy.” He grew up hearing old legends and ghost stories from his aunties, grandma, and other elders. He shares these stories on walking tours through some of the darkest, spookiest places explaining why certain Hawaiʻi sites are haunted.

The Conversation caught up with Kapanui before his upcoming storytelling concert at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Wednesday, June 29.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation theatre
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
