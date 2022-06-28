The Conversation: Gov. Ige targets 30 bills for potential veto; Impact of federal tax holiday on Hawaiʻi
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives us the rundown on the 30 bills Gov. David Ige plans to veto
- State tax collector Isaac Choy explains how the federal gas tax holiday will — and won't — affect Hawaiʻi
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Anita Hofschneider continues her deep-dive into the dialysis industry in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Dr. Douglas Kwock, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, describes the turnout at the first keiki vaccine clinics | Clinic options from The Queens Health System or Kaiser Permanente
- Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells "Chicken Skin Ghost Stories" as he prepares for his show on Wednesday at Hawaiʻi Theatre