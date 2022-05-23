Homeless advocate says 'housing is health care,' encouraged by increased public investment

Homeless advocates are encouraged that the latest “Point-In-Time” count on Oʻahu shows fewer homeless families.

Laura Thielen is with Partners in Care, which conducted the count. She is looking forward to the additional funding lawmakers approved for building affordable housing, including affordable rentals and funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Thielen said the homeless data will help policymakers understand where the gaps are in getting people into shelters as Hawaiʻi navigates through this pandemic.

“It’s very loud and clear that housing is healthcare," Thielen told The Conversation. "We can see that especially over the last few years that people are much safer if they can stay in their homes and quarantine and isolate themselves if they get sick and they are not spreading it around when they get sick. So housing is essential."

Thielen believes one priority will be to try to get vacant state and city properties up and running to provide immediate shelter and housing space.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.