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The Honolulu City Council has voted to make Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam its new chair, and Councilmember Esther Kiaʻaina its vice chair.
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Current Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters was recently disqualified from a potential third term, meaning the council will lose a member and its presiding officer.
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The measure, if approved by a majority of voters, would give counties a new way to pay for sewer, water, drainage and other vital infrastructure for new homes.
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The City and County of Honolulu adopted the platform HNL Build last year to streamline permitting processes. Since its launch, the number of building permit applications has increased by 34%.
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The Honolulu City Council just passed a $5 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with cuts that some have argued against and could lead to line-item vetoes from the mayor.
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District 6 Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam spoke to The Conversation's Catherine Cruz about engaging with the community to improve Chinatown.