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Tyler Dos Santos-Tam will be new Honolulu Council Chair

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:12 AM HST
Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam adorned with leis after being voted as the new chair in a full council meeting on Nov. 6, 2026.
Honolulu City Council
Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam adorned with lei after being voted as the new chair in a full council meeting on Nov. 6, 2026.

The Honolulu City Council has voted to make Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam its new chair, and Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina its vice chair.

At its most recent meeting Thursday, the council voted 6-2 in favor of the new leadership structure. Current Chair Tommy Waters is preparing to leave the council in January.

About half of the written testimony opposed the leadership change. But supporters like Dale Vanderbrink of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi praised Dos Santos-Tam for his work at the council.

Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam speaks during a ceremony to sign into law Bill 51, which establishes the Downtown Honolulu Business Improvement District. (Oct. 20, 2025)
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“ He regularly rides the bus, giving him firsthand experiences with challenges that riders face. That is why he was so forceful in opposing the bus fare increases that occurred earlier this year," Vanderbrink said.

"When told about the risk of fentanyl overdoses in our bars and nightclubs, he introduced a bill requiring Narcan in those establishments. We were the first city in the country to do that. He also puts in the work. His legislative record demonstrates it. During his first term, he introduced one-third of the bills that eventually became law."

The state is investigating a recent meeting between Dos Santos-Tam, Kiaʻāina and three other councilmembers to discuss the council's leadership. Some criticized it for not being open to the public.
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Local News Honolulu City CouncilTyler Dos Santos-Tam
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
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