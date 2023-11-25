John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
As a young man, Steven Jensen dedicated himself to helping others. He noticed that veterans returning from Vietnam were having difficulty with civilian life. These observations helped to inspire Jensen's desire to become a Navy chaplain.
Col. Jennifer Walker always wanted to be a doctor. The Army offered her the education she needed and the opportunities she sought to hone her skills as a physician. She and her husband, Chad Walker, discuss her distinguished 20-year career.