HPR Program Sampler

Hawaii Public Radio | By Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Published July 27, 2022 at 7:43 PM HST
hpr_logo_final_hor.png

Hawai’i Public Radio (HPR) presents a wide variety of locally produced news and music programs. Here are a few examples.

News Modules 

Pacific News Minute The Pacific News Minute is a weekly feature highlighting news from Pacific Island nations, including members and observers of the Pacific Islands Forum. The stories focus on how the region is affected by politics, security, trade, climate change and the environment, and natural disasters.
Derrick Malama writes, produces and voices the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Min Sample.mp3

Asia Minute The Asia Minute takes a daily look at a story of interest, importance, or insight from the Asia Pacific. These are usually stories not likely to make the front page of the local newspaper, but they often add context or background to stories that are on the front page. At times the stories deal with issues of regional government or business, at other times they take a lighter tone. The Asia Minute is written, produced and voiced by HPR News Director Bill Dorman.

Asia Minute Sample.mp3

Weekly Music Shows

Kanikapila Sunday HPR’s flagship Hawaiian music show with a selection from old to new hosted by Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti. Runtime: 2 Hours

Kanikapila Sample.mp3

Hawai’i Kulaiwi 
Each week, host Paige Okamura (DJ Mermaid) takes a deep dive into the history and lyrics behind Hawaii’s favorite songs and artists.
Runtime: 1 Hour

Kulaiwi Sample.mp3

Mauka to Makai Host Roger Bong explores non-traditional Hawaiian Music, covering an eclectic selection and style of local artists. Runtime: 1 Hour

Mauka Sample.mp3

B-Sides and Beyond Host Jon Alan picks a genre defying selection of undiscovered songs, while dusting off a few tried and true favorites.
Runtime: 2 Hours

B-Sides Sample.mp3

Bridging the Gap HPR’s late night music discovery show hosted by a different host each night is a constantly evolving musical journey into Independent Rock, Electronic, Jazz, Funk and more.
Runtime: 2 Hours

Bridging Sample.mp3

Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Nick Yee’s passion for music developed at an early age, as he collected jazz and rock records pulled from dusty locations while growing up in both Southern California and Honolulu. In college he started DJing around Honolulu, playing Jazz and Bossa Nova sets at various lounges and clubs under the name dj mr.nick. He started to incorporate Downtempo, House and Breaks into his sets as his popularity grew, eventually getting DJ residences at different Chinatown locations. To this day, he is a fixture in the Honolulu underground club scene, where his live sets are famous for being able to link musical and cultural boundaries, starting mellow and building the audience into a frenzy while steering free of mainstream clichés.
