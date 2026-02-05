HPR Social Club: The Punahou Carnival is around the corner!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to se what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

Aloha readers,

Punahou Carnival is this weekend (Feb. 6 & 7)!! That means it's going to rain and people will wait in long lines for malassadas and Portuguese bean soup.

Growing up in Southern California, I loved the food, games and atmosphere of carnivals and fairs, both big and small. That included a wide range of eats from birria tacos and lumpia to deep fried Oreos and funnel cake.

I love what the Punahou Carnival brings, and not just the food but the impressive art gallery, white elephant selection and farmers market.

Alas, I do not have deep nostalgia for carnival rides. The repetitiveness has led to several reversals of fortune. (I should have just admitted I have motion sickness.) So I send my wife with the kids to go to their fate.

In another bit of nostalgia, I'm looking forward to Lagwagon at The Republik on Feb. 11. I have busted my ear drums and moshed at many punk shows. I hope I have matured enough to know that ear plugs work and the mosh pit is not a safe space, but remembering both next week seems dubious.

If you have an event you'd like to share, submit it to our community calendar. We may feature it in a future edition of this newsletter.

Thanks for reading!

Jason Ubay

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea

Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Maui (Feb. 4)

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island (Feb. 5)

Kahilu Theatre on Hawaiʻi Island (Feb. 6)

Leeward Community College Theatre on Oʻahu (Feb. 7)

Tickets vary by venue

Check local listings for times and ticket prices

The two-time GRAMMY Award winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea is heading to the islands for a state-wide tour. The all-female mariachi group will bring an evening of vibrant music, rich tradition and joyful energy with them to celebrate Mexican musical heritage with style, precision and heart. Shows take place at the MACC, UH Hilo, Kahilu Theatre and Leeward CC. Check local listings for times and ticket prices

"Standing Above the Clouds" - Waiʻanae Film Festival

Leeward Community College - Waiʻanae Moku (Room 125)

87-80 Kulaaupuni St. in Waiʻanae

Oʻahu

Friday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free and open to all

The Waiʻanae Film Festival is hosting a free screening of "Standing Above the Clouds," a film that follows the kiaʻi of Mauna Kea through the perspectives of mothers and daughters of three Native Hawaiian families. The documentary explores intergenerational healing and the impacts of safeguarding cultural traditions. A special Q&A panel with Mauna Kea kiaʻi will follow after the film screening. Free and open to all

ALOHA MOLOKAʻI: Me Ke Aloha presented by Nā Keiki O Kalamaʻula

Molokaʻi Canoe Shack in Kaunakakai

Kaunakakai Harbor

Molokaʻi

Saturday, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Experience Me Ke Aloha through cultural and education workshops and live entertainment that explore how ancestral practices protected natural resources and ensured Molokaʻiʻs well-being for future generations. ʻOno food prepared by Molokaʻi Youth Groups and craft booths will be showcasing local talent and creativity. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI HANAMI: Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival

Waimea Church Row Park

65-1196 Mamalahoa Hwy in Waimea

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free and open to all, unless otherwise noted

The 33rd Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival marks the blooming of historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the Japanese tradition of hanami, or cherry blossom viewing party. Enjoy a full lineup of hands-on Japanese and multi-cultural activities and performances. Free shuttle service will be available between multiple venues. See this year's festival and activities lineup here. Free and open to all, unless otherwise noted

Shawna Sarnowski Kulāiwi performs at the Old Town Temecula Theatre in 2023

KAUAʻI KANIKAPILA: E Kanikapila Kākou 2026

Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Weekly, Monday Evenings through March 23

Doors open at 5 p.m., show beings at 6 p.m.

$15-25 tickets, available online

The 43rd annual E Kanikapila Kākou kicked off this week. Enjoy the two-month concert series featuring artists from across the islands, from fresh voices to legendary musicians. Hawaiian music artists and hula performers share in-depth narratives that explore the deep connections between song and dance with a kanikapila backyard feel. This week, Kulāiwi performs on Feb. 9, followed by Mākena on Feb. 16. See the full lineup here. $15-25 tickets, available online

Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series welcomes Kamakakēhau Fernandez

Kamakakēhau Fernandez is a singer, falsetto artist, and ʻukulele player whose work reflects deep Hawaiian heart and soul. A winner of Richard Hoʻopiʻi’s Falsetto Contest at Aloha

ICYMI: "Dial M for Murder" on The Conversation

A stage adaptation of a Hitchcock thriller ends its run this Sunday, Feb. 8 at Mānoa Valley Theatre. Two actors in the production, Jasmine Haley Anderson and Ioane Camacho, stopped by HPR last month and spoke with The Conversation about the production. Listen now