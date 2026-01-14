HPR Social Club: Slow down, reflect and march on!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to se what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

Aloha Social Club pals,

We're well into the new year. How is it going for you? It's been kind of a wild ride for so many folks, it seems. To be honest, last year was quite a blur for me, and these first few weeks moved at a very quick pace. It doesn't help that I'm a textbook geriatric millennial with an incredibly distracted attention span and the tendency to jump from one thing to the next, always chasing that next dopamine hit. One of my resolutions this year is to slow down. It's time to savor more moments and move with intention rather than urgency.

This weekend brings forth the opportunity to do just that. There are a few events happening around Honolulu that invite us to take time to pause and reflect, remember and move forward with purpose.

On Friday, Jan. 16, the ʻOnipaʻa Peace March and Rally, organized by a coalition that includes The Queens Court, Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Peoples Fund and more, begins at the Maunaʻala Royal Mausoleum at 9:30 a.m. and ends at ʻIolani Palace, where speakers and performers come together to uplift the community as we remember the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

On Monday, Jan. 19, spend your morning celebrating the life and legacy (and birthday!) of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the annual MLK Jr. Day Parade from Ala Moana Blvd. to the Waikiki Shell. It starts at around 9 a.m. and is expected to have over 700 marchers participating.

Over on Kauaʻi, spend your Sunday (Jan. 18) afternoon taking part in the Kauaʻi Day of Service, joining Kauaʻi Pride, Surfrider Kauaʻi and Kūkulu Kumuhana O Anahola for a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service beach cleanup at Anahola Beach Park. It starts at 3 p.m.

These are just a few opportunities available to show up thoughtfully in our community. You can peruse our community calendar to find more events, and keep scrolling to see a few hand-picked selections. If you have an event you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We may feature it in a future newsletter.

Until we meet again,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

SUSTAINABLE STORIES: Kauai Pau Hana Mixer

Chamber of Sustainable Commerce / chamberofsustainablecommerce.org Chamber of Sustainable Commerce Kauai Pau Hana Mixer

Kauai Pau Hana Mixer

Hā Coffee

4286 Rice st. in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Friday, Jan. 16, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

"Cane Fire" Film Screening at 6:30 p.m.

Free for new attendees, space is limited, advance registration requested

The Chamber of Sustainable Commerce invites you to its first pau hana of the year on Kauaʻi. Connect with entrepreneurs, creatives and community builders who are shaping a more sustainable, equitable, locally rooted economy for Hawaiʻi. Stay for a screening of "Cane Fire," a film that critically examines Hollywood's portrayals of Kauaʻi as an island paradise. Free for new attendees, space is limited, advance registration requested

Two Nails, One Love: Author Talk & Book Signing

da Shop

3565 Harding Ave. in Kaimukī

Oʻahu

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Author Alden M. Hayashi sits down with playwright Lee Tonouchi to dive into "Two Nails, One Love." The book, about a recently single gay man living in New York whose estranged mother unexpectedly visits, makes its world premiere as a play this month at Kumu Kahua Theatre. Hayashi and Tonouchi reprise their conversation, Q&A and book signing at Native Books on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. Both events are free and open to all

KONA GROOVES: Kona Jazz Experience

Kona Jazz Experience

Aloha Theatre

79-7384 Mamalahoa Hwy in Kainaliu

Hawaiʻi Island

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35, available online

The Kona Jazz Experience brings live jazz to Kainaliu, Kona, with a benefit concert supporting the Aloha Theatre. Featuring the Bill Noble Jazz Ensemble, proceeds raised from the concert support the theatreʻs productions and community education programs. Black Moon, an improvisational groove jazz group, opens the evening. Special guests include up and coming youth performers. Tickets are $35, available online

Maui Pops Orchestra: Broadway Rocks

Castle Theater at The MACC

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Maui

Sunday, Jan. 18, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tickets range $37 - $80, available online

Enjoy an afternoon of Broadway music with powerhouse guest vocalists LaKisha Jones and Dan Domenech. Together with the Maui Pops Orchestra, they'll deliver an exciting concert filled hits from rock and contemporary Broadway classics, including selections from Tommy, Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Beautiful and more. Tickets range $37 - $80, available online

Brett Kuxhausen / National Geographic Pristine Seas

Honolulu Science Café: From microbes to megafauna

Pho Viet Thien Hong in Manoa Marketplace

2756 Woodlawn Dr., 2nd floor in Mānoa

Oʻahu

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Open to all, no-host dinner available at 5:30 p.m.

Honolulu Science Café brings together folks who enjoy talking about science every third Wednesday of the month. This month, Dr. Lindsay Young, of the National Geographic Society's Pristine Seas Program, discusses findings from recent conservation efforts of the remote tropical Pacific. No-host dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., talk begins at 6:30 p.m. — open to all

