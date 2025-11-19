HPR Social Club (Nov. 19): Lā Kūʻokoʻa: Celebrate Hawaiʻi's Independence Day

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

This week, we hear from Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi host, DJ Mermaid.

DJ Mermaid DJ Mermaid at Loko Ea’s Lā Kūʻokoʻa.

Lately — mostly ever since I turned 30 during COVID — my introvert tendencies have become my most prominent personality trait, making me super duper crowd-and-event avoidant these days. There are few things I will rally for anymore, but one of them is Lā Kūʻokoʻa. Lā Kūʻokoʻa is Hawaiʻi’s Independence Day, first established on November 28, 1843, when the United Kingdom and France formally recognized the sovereignty of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

When I was growing up, nobody was celebrating Lā Kūʻokoʻa. It wasn’t something taught in school, it wasn’t on anyone’s calendar and it definitely

wasn’t a community-wide gathering point. It felt like one of those stories tucked quietly into the corners of our history — important, but rarely spoken aloud.

But today? Today it feels completely different. To see our community come together with intention, pride and a renewed sense of celebration feels magnetic. There’s an energy that feels like we’re collectively remembering something we were always meant to hold close. Families show up, friends gather, keiki run around with flags, and suddenly this once-forgotten holiday becomes a living, breathing moment of joy and remembrance. It’s powerful to witness, and even more meaningful to be part of.

Maybe it’s the history, maybe it’s the friends emerging from their hermit caves, or maybe it’s how intentionally our communities gather. Either way, there are two Lā Kūʻokoʻa events you could find me at if you look hard enough...

Loko Ea, Nov. 22 at Loko Ea Fishpond, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Nearest and dearest to my heart because my Papa was the first kupuna to start restoring the fishpond and because it’s my home turf. Loko Ea’s Lā Kūʻokoʻa includes local vendors, live music from Kalauʻili and Poi Beaul, and a history talk story with history hammah Kauwila Mahi.

Kūʻokoʻa Kākanono, Nov. 29 at Kaʻelepulu, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Bring your own chair or hāliʻi, refillable water bottle, blank shirts you can screen print on, and spend some time with lāhui in a community where our presence makes a meaningful difference. There will be mele, hula, food and good vibes all around.

So yes, I may be allergic to big gatherings these days, but Lā Kūʻokoʻa has a way of nudging me gently back into the world — reminding me that showing up for each other, and for our history, is still one of the sweetest ways to spend a day.

Aloha,

DJ Mermaid

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Nov. 19 Edition):

HARMONY & HERITAGE: Nobuntu

Alliance Artist Management The singers of Nobuntu.

Nobuntu

Kahilu Theatre on Hawaiʻi island (Nov. 19)

Hilo Palace Theater on Hawaiʻi Island (Nov. 21)

KCC Performing Arts Center on Kauaʻi (Nov. 23)

Tickets vary by venue

Check local listings for times and ticket prices

Experience Nobuntu, the internationally acclaimed female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe, as they blend Afro-jazz, Gospel, and dynamic dance. Their pure voices deliver uplifting, boundary-breaking performances. Shows take place at Kahilu Theatre, Hilo Palace Theater (Hawai'i Island) and Kaua'i Community College Performing Arts Center (Kauaʻi).

STAND IN SOLIDARITY: Transgender Day of Remembrance

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Capitol Modern Sculpture Garden

250 South Hotel St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Thursday, Nov. 20, 5:00 p.m.- 8:30 pm

RSVP online, free to attend

Join community members in honoring the lives of transgender, māhū, and gender-diverse individuals lost to violence and discrimination. Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20. This year, pay tribute to those lost with an evening of remembrance, reflection, and commitment to creating a safer, more affirming world for all.

Hawaiʻi Children's Theatre presents "The Music Man"

Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall

4191 Hardy St. in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Nov. 21 - 30, showtimes vary

$18 general seating, available online

Step into River City with this lively, family-friendly production of a beloved Broadway classic. Enjoy unforgettable songs, energetic dance numbers and a heartwarming story about love, community and the joy of live performance.

MAKAHIKI MOMENT: 41st Annual Lonoikamakahiki

41st Annual Lonoikamakahiki

Lehia Park

Near the entrance of King’s Landing, Keaukaha, in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Reconnect and recalibrate with ʻāina and the community at this celebration of the winter season of Makahiki. Events at the annual Keaukaha Lonoikamakahiki gathering include a morning ceremony honoring cultural practices and protocol, a keynote by Skippy Ioane, makahiki games and a catch-and-release hand-pole fishing tournament.

Lā Kūʻokoʻa - ʻAha Mele

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo - Campus Center Plaza

200 W. Kāwili St. in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Monday, Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Celebrate the 182nd Lā Kūʻokoʻa with an evening of activities, food vendors and live music from Sudden Rush, Small Axe & Kapu System, and Selector Mawae. Free food vouchers will be available for the first 200 UH Hilo students.

ICYMI: Blood Bank of Hawaii needs donors to help meet increased demand

Blood Bank of Hawaii / Facebook Mimi is a dedicated donor who participates in Pearlridge Center's blood drives.

Here is a fact that may be startling: Hawaiʻi only has a week's worth of blood on hand at any one time, and there have been days when the supply has been quite thin. "The Conversation" spoke to Kim-Anh Nguyen, the CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, who said that for the past few days, it has been under its goal of 200 blood donors per day. Listen on demand

CELEBRATE808 with Kalaʻe and Kalena Parish

This Saturday, Nov. 22, Kalaʻe and Kalena Parish take the stage at the Atherton for CELEBRATE808, HPR's month-long spotlight on artists from the

808.⁠ The dynamic husband-and-wife duo have deep roots in the islands and bring a wealth of experience and passion to the stage. Together as Kalaʻe + Kalena, their lively performances blend country classics and soulful ballads with rich Hawaiian tradition. Mahalo to HMSA for their sponsorship of "Live from the Atherton." Get tickets