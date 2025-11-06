HPR Social Club (Nov. 5): Family-friendly fun across the Hawaiian Islands

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

This week, guest contributor Matt Miller from HPR’s Board of Directors shares his weekend picks.

Matt Miller The Miller ʻohana enjoy the Country Store at the 2024 Hanahauʻoli School Fair.

As a parent, I’m always looking for family-friendly activities. This Saturday, Nov. 8, I’m thrilled to be volunteering and attending Hanahauʻoli School’s

102nd Children’s Fair! Families and the community — especially elementary-aged kids (my wife Corrie and daughter Hadley are pictured, right, at last year's fest) — can join us on the campus behind the hedge on Nehoa and Makiki streets to enjoy pony rides, keiki treasure bargains, delicious home-made country store baked goods, a crazy hair and nail salon, silent disco, ʻono food and so much more. Admission is free, with limited parking at Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi or on nearby streets.

But there is so much more happening this week! Tomorow, Thursday, Nov. 6, the Mana Up Showcase Marketplace takes place at Bloomingdale's in Ala Moana Center. Come see the newest cohort of local businesses and their products. If you missed the showcase's preshow live stream with Kimee and Meli, you can still watch, and it’s always a safe bet that anything Kimee is working on will have laughs. Meli and the ManaUp team's commitment to supporting innovative authentic businesses in Hawaiʻi is always worth celebrating.

For another unique experience, Chozen-ji is opening it’s grounds to the public for their Zen Art Show through Nov. 9. Chozen-ji is the only Daihonzan, or central temple, outside of Japan and normally visitors must practice zazen (45 minutes of seated meditation) to experience the temple grounds. Sitting zazen is an enlightening experience that I recommend and I’m grateful a neighbor brought me along for the experience. Visitors to the annual art show are welcome to tour the temple, watch martial arts and tea ceremony demonstrations and peruse Zen artworks made by Chozen-ji priests and monks. Reservations are requested to help manage parking and crowding.

Hope to see you at the Children's Fair!

Mahalo!

Matt

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Nov. 6 Edition):

RELIVE THE RENAISSANCE: The 4th Annual Honokaʻa Renaissance Faire

Honokaʻa Sports Complex

45-541 Lehua St. in Honokaʻa

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Nov. 8, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Gather your court and don your best Renaissance, Medieval or Fantasy attire for a magical journey back to the age of knights, queens and jesters at Hawaiʻi’s original Renaissance faire! Celebrate history with artisan vendors, sword fighting, archery, and family-friendly fun. Come in costume or as you are, and bring a chair or blanket to relax on the grass and enjoy the sights and sounds of the faire.

MADE IN MAUI: 12th Annual Made in Maui County Festival

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Maui

Saturday, Nov. 8, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

$9 admission, tickets available online.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Maui’s largest products show returns with over 140 vendors offering food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, collectibles and more. Enjoy live entertainment, fashion shows, food trucks and prize drawings while you support local businesses from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

REACH FOR THE SKIES: AstroDay Kona 2025

Kona Commons

74-5450 Makala Blvd. in Kona

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Learners of all ages are invited to a day of discovery and fun in astronomy and natural sciences, sponsored by Maunakea Observatories. Safely view the sun's surface through a solar telescope, explore interactive exhibits and science demonstrations and learn how Hawaiʻi contributes to new and amazing discoveries in astronomy.

PLAY BALL: 2025 Kalakaua Base Ball Jubilee

Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association

Cartwright Field

1401 Lunalilo St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Nov. 8, 11:00 a.m. ~ 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 10:00 a.m. ~ 2:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Step back to the 1880s for a weekend of pōhili (base ball), history and aloha with the Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association. This inaugural tournament unites local clubs and visiting teams from the Bay Area to revive the spirit of historical base ball right here in Honolulu. Come watch the match game double-header on Saturday or catch the Kalakaua Cup Trophy Match Game on Sunday.

ʻŌHIʻA LOVE: ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest

Limahuli Garden and Preserve

5-8291 Kuhio Hwy in Hāʻena

Kauaʻi

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Join the Kauaʻi Invasive Species Committee and Limahuli Garden in celebrating Hawaiian biodiversity and the beloved ʻōhiʻa. Learn how to care for our unique ecosystems through educational talks and activities with local conservation partners. Enjoy a native plant sale, food and crafts, live music, a keiki corner and more.

DIVERSE DANCE: Celebration of Cultures

Kapʻiolani Park Bandstand in Waikīkī

Oʻahu

Saturday, Nov. 8, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaiʻi (MEDAH) presents a day filled with music, dance, food and traditions from around the world. Immerse yourself in a vibrant showcase of the rich diversity and cultures that make up our community. Enjoy performances by Aloha Natyam, Tekniqlingz, Halla Huhm Korean Dance Studio and more that showcase our shared connections and unique traditions.

Coming up on "The Conversation"

Multimedia show honoring the strength of the 442nd amid prejudice and war returns to Hawaiʻi

Courtesy Story Boldly

The Japanese American soldiers of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in World War II are the focus of "Defining Courage", a multimedia performance documentary. Premiering in Hawaiʻi in 2023, the show returns to Oʻahu with performances at McKinley High School on Nov. 8 and 9, and at the Baldwin High School Auditorium on Nov. 10. Creator and ABC Los Angeles news anchor David Ono will be interviewed on "The Conversation" this week. Listen to the 2023 interview on demand.