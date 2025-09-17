HPR Social Club (Sept. 17): Up close with classical

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

We continue our National Classical Music Month with one of our many resident classical music lovers, Sylvia Flores, HPR's Marketing Digital Content Producer.

In honor of National Classical Music Month, I’d like to share this bit from Plato's "Republic:" Musical training is a more potent instrument than any other, because rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul.

I recently returned from a trip to the Philippines, where I witnessed first-hand the magic of musical training on many souls. The visit was to meet my sister, Carmen, a violist and teacher, who spearheaded a project providing music education for string students. She and fellow Filipino mentors strengthened students' connections to music through a week of workshops and coaching. Seeing the pride and joy on the students' faces after their recital was truly inspiring—how soul-satisfying!

Here at home, we're lucky Hawaiʻi offers many ways to learn about music, especially classical music. On Saturday at Blaisdell Concert Hall, families can visit the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony’s Instrument Petting Zoo to hold, touch, and try out real symphonic instruments before heading into Respighi’s family-friendly "Pines of Rome" with Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra.

Early Music Hawaii / Instagram @earlymusichawaii The Early Music Hawaii Chamber Singers presented works of early American singing schools on March 29, 2025 at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu.

For more intimate classical music experiences, explore First Mondays Chamber Concerts at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. This year's theme, "Music in Mission," means that all donations will benefit a local nonprofit. Learn more here.

On Sept. 20, Early Music Hawaii brings 16th- and 17th-century choral works to life, also at the Lutheran Church. Unable to attend? Explore

Renaissance music with Ian Capps, host of "The Early Muse," Saturdays at 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

And don't forget! Catch our listeners' Top 100 Classical Music Favorites countdown, Sept. 18 - 25, on your home for classical music, HPR-2.

Happy listening (and learning!),

Sylvia

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Sept. 17 Edition):

Ja Tecson L.A.-based lettering artist Huyen Dinh.

WALLS THAT TALK: World Wide Walls

Various locations throughout Honolulu

Oʻahu

Ongoing through Sunday, Sept. 21

Lists of events and locations available here

Free and open to all

Like the hills in The Sound of Music, the walls are alive...but with color, culture and creativity! Now in its 13th year, the Hawai‘i edition of this global celebration brings together more than 50 artists from around the world. Farrington High School serves as the hub, with additional events happening at Capitol Modern in Downtown Honolulu, Salt in Kakaʻako and White Sands Hotel in Waikīkī.

ALL HAIL HALA: 2nd Annual Hala Festival

Maku‘u Farmers Market

15-2131 Kea‘au-Pahoa Road in Pāhoa

Hawai‘i Island

Saturday, Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all; online registration required for workshops here.

The Hala Festival promises a family-friendly day of learning, sharing and celebrating the hala tree! Discover its deep cultural significance in the Islands and its many uses in weaving, lei, storytelling and more.

Pacific Roller Derby Presents: Battle of the Islands

Alaka‘i O Kaua‘i Charter School

2-4035 Kaumuali‘i Highway in Koloa

Kaua‘i

Saturday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free and open to all; free live stream will also be available on Twitch

It's a battle on skates! Three roller derby teams from Kaua‘i, O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island will be duking it out on the pavement for an afternoon of thrills and family-friendly fun. Show up and root for your favorite team!

PEACEFUL CELEBRATION: Parade and Festival for the United Nations Day of Peace

Downtown Honoka‘a

Mamane Street between Kika and Lehua streets

Hawai‘i Island

Saturday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free and open to all

This annual parade and festival returns for its 16th year, promoting "peace, compassion and awareness of universal interdependence." The parade begins at 11 a.m. The festival commences at noon with food booths, live music, bon dancing, taiko drumming, a silent auction and more.

'Live from the Atherton' explores Hawaiian culture and identity with author Lurline McGregor

What does it mean to be Hawaiian in today's world? It's one of several questions that author Lurline Wailana Mcgregor tackles in her novel, Between the Deep Blue Sea and Me.

Join us for a free talk-story event that further explores identity and culture in the context of our modern world. HPR Culture & Arts Reporter Cassie Ordonio will host the discussion.

Live from the Atherton: Author Series

Lurline McGregor

Friday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio

738 Kāheka Street in Honolulu

Get tickets

Throughout October, Hawai‘i Public Radio celebrates local authors. Learn more about our "Live from the Atherton" author events.

In case you missed it...

Growing up, Laura Dux went to large picnics every year with her family. "I thought it was just our thing."

Later in life, Laura learned that these picnics weren't just her family's thing—they're an Okinawan tradition, born out of a need for connection. They've since become a community mainstay.

On "The Conversation," Laura explores the camaraderie these picnics bring, and hears from Okinawan clubs that are hoping to keep them alive. Listen to or read the story here.

Laura recently concluded her summer internship with us here at Hawai‘i Public Radio, via the Society of Professional Journalists Hawai‘i Chapter. We thank Laura for her contributions in highlighting community voices, and wish her the best of luck with her future endeavors!