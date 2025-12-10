HPR Social Club: All that jazz — don't miss a beat!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

Since the early 2000s, Lewers Lounge has been the quiet heartbeat of Waikīkī's jazz scene — low lights, impeccable cocktails and real-life musicians who know how to hold a room in the palm of their hand. Lewers Lounge didn't appear out of nowhere — it's the modern heir to Halekulani's century-long relationship with Hawaiian music and American jazz. Decades before it was established, the hotel had already become a gathering place for artists, composers and performers who helped shape the soundtrack of Waikīkī. When Lewers opened, it reimagined that spirit into a true jazz salon: intimate, candlelit, with acoustics built for voices and upright bass.

Antonia Bennett landing there in December feels right: intimate, elegant and just the right amount of old-school glamour. If you've been waiting for a reason to dress up and sip the best martini on the island, this is it. See her "Live at Lewers" on Dec. 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. (ticketed event).

Tonight (Dec. 10) at 6 p.m., the Hawai‘i Youth Symphony Jazz Band returns to Studio 909 to perform their winter concert — it's free to attend. Earlier this year, HYS recorded the score for the local short film "The Arrangements" in partnership with HPR at our Atherton Studio. That project — captured beautifully in this recent HPR feature — was one of my favorite HPR music collaborations of the year. Watching those students bring a film to life through music is something I’ll never forget in our Atherton Studio. Here's a behind-the-scenes clip to get the full experience.

Jazz in Hawai‘i is alive and well. December is proof. Hear about more upcoming jazz events on "Evening Jazz with Charles Husson." Charles shares his jazz calendar on-air shortly after 8:20 p.m. and 9:20 p.m, Monday to Thursday on HPR-1.

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

TIMELESS TRADITION: The Nutcracker Ballet

The Nutcracker Ballet

KCC Performing Arts Center & Historic Waimea Theater

Kauaʻi

Dec. 12 & 13 at KCC, Dec. 18 in Waimea, times vary

Ticket prices vary by location; purchase online

Kauai Ballet Academy is pleased to present our favorite magical holiday event featuring the Kaua'i Community College Symphony Orchestra & Wind Symphony. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on their magical journey through a snow-covered forest to the Land of Sweets.

Hawaii Children's Discovery Center Hawaii Children's Discovery Center Founder's Day flyer

Hawaii Children's Discovery Center Founder's Day 2025

Hawaii Children's Discovery Center

111 Ohe St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free for the first 270 guests, open to all

Celebrate 27 years of learning through play at this community celebration featuring hands-on activities, giveaways and family-friendly fun in the spirit of imagination and discovery. Whether you're a longtime supporter or discovering the center for the first time, come celebrate many years of magic and a lifetime of discovery.

The Song Heard across the Oceans: A Winter Concert

Lutheran Church of Honolulu

1730 Punahou St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Dec. 13, 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

Led by guest music director Keane Ishii, the Honolulu Chorale's winter concert will feature a variety of music from well-known classical favorites to sing-along Christmas carols. Adam Ebert (clarinet) and Mai Kawahara (violin) accompany the performance.

Volcano Festival Chorus: Everywhere Christmas Tonight!

Kilauea Military Camp - Lehua Room

99-252 Crater Rim Drive in Volcano

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Dec. 13, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

The Volcano Festival Chorus is celebrating the holidays with its annual concert, performing a mixture of sacred and secular holiday music. Admission is free; donations will be gratefully accepted.

Maui Choral Arts Association / mauichoralarts.org Maui Choral Arts Association

Maui Choral Arts: Ring in the New

St. Anthony Catholic Church

1618 Lower Main St. in Wailuku

Maui

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices vary, $22.46 - $38.30; purchase online

Maui Choral Arts, a 90-voice community choir, presents a joyous concert of choral music for the season, featuring fresh arrangements of old favorites and brand new songs sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

