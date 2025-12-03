HPR Social Club (Dec. 3): Holiday parades spread festive cheer

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

Guess what? There are only 22 days left until my favorite holiday, Christmas! I’m very much looking forward to taking in the holiday lights and sights at all the festive community gatherings, of which there are so many! A few on my radar here on Oʻahu include: tomorrow's Kaimukī Christmas Parade (Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.), Friday’s Wahiawā Town Santa Parade (Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.), and the Mililani Hawaiian ʻOhana Holiday Parade (Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.).

Russell Subiono

Events I wish I could attend include Kauaʻi's Lights on Rice Christmas Parade (Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.), Maui's Pukalani Electric Golf Cart Parade (Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.), and Big Island's Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade (Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.).

If you head to the Waimea parade, keep an eye out for HPR's Russell Subiono (pictured right, with Naka Nathaniel at last year's parade) — host of our "Feathers and Fire" and "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcasts — he'll be emceeing over at Ala Ohia Road. He may have an HPR goodie or two to hand out if you pop by!

I’m also searching for where to pick up my Secret Santa and white elephant gifts. ‘Tis the season of holiday pop-ups, and it’s a great time to support small and local. This weekend, Harbors Vintage in Honolulu is hosting fun yet meaningful events. On Friday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., there is a Bayanihan Disaster Response Fundraiser featuring local Fil-Am vendors and entertainers. A portion of the evening's proceeds supports super typhoon relief in the Philippines.

On Saturday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., there’s Deck the Hall, an art walk, bake sale and toy drive with sweet tunes — Bridging the Gap’s Marc Ito, aka Marcnado, will be spinning. And on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., continue the third space fun with live music by The Mauve and the debut of Hammahjang at this 16+ event. You might run into HPR’s multimedia producer and sound master Ananddev Banerjee (also the curator of our past Live from the Atherton events).

On our Neighbor Islands, the South Kona Artists Collective (SOKO) is holding a pop-up holiday sale in Captain Cook (Dec. 7, 9 - 3 p.m.), and on Maui, there’s a Makers & Magic Holiday Craft Faire in Pāʻia (Dec. 6, 4 - 8 p.m.).

Know of a holiday happening in your town? Submit it to our community calendar. We may feature it in a future edition of this newsletter. Read on for more hand-picked events from our HPR Social Club team.

Until we meet again,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Nov. 26 Edition):

Filipino Dance and Movements with House of Gongs & Immigrant Rights Training with Susan Akina

SoHo Community Center

91-1565 Honouliuli Street in ʻEwa Beach

Oʻahu

Thursday, Dec. 4

3:30 p.m. - Dance Workshop

6:30 p.m. - Immigrant Rights Training

Free and open to all

Tagnawa for Maui presents two free community workshops on Oʻahu. Learn Filipino dance and movements from different indigenous traditions in the Philippines with House of Gongs. Then, participate in a training on immigrant rights with attorney Susan Akina. Come for one workshop or stay for both.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION: Kona Open Space Network Plan Community Celebration

Kona Open Space Network Plan Community Celebration

Makaʻeo Events Pavilion, Kona Old Airport Park

75-5500 Kuakini Hwy in Kona

Hawaiʻi Island

Thursday, Dec. 4, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Celebrate the final Kona Open Space Network (KOSN) Conceptual Plan with the County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department. Hear presentations highlighting the plan and upcoming projects to strengthen the network’s hubs and links. Enjoy food and drinks, connect with community partners, including the Pālamanui Dry Forest team and the Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience (OSCER), and participate in a limited pop-up plant adoption of native and canoe plants.

MAKAHAKI UNDER THE STARS: Makahiki Stargazing

Makahiki Stargazing

Kūʻīlioloa Heiau at Pōkaʻi Bay

Pōkaʻi Bay St. and Lualualei Homestead Rd. in Waiʻanae

Oʻahu

Saturday Dec. 6, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Free and open to all, RSVP online

Join Ka Mahina Project and ʻOhana Kilo Hōkū for an evening of mo‘olelo, makahiki celebration and celestial wonder. Enjoy ceremony, traditional games, keiki activities and telescope viewing as you learn about the moon, stars and seasons. Bring the whole ʻohana and connect with the night sky. E ola!

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING: Mele: The Hawaiian Music Experience

Mele: The Hawaiian Music Experience

Maui Ocean Center

192 Māʻalaea Road in Wailuku

Maui

Ongoing Tuesdays, showtime at 6:00 p.m.

‘Mele’ brings songs to life at Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center hosts “Mele: The Hawaiian Music Experience” inside its intimate Sphere Theater each Tuesday evening. The immersive visual and musical journey showcases Hawaiian dancers and musicians, led by award-winning performer Eric Gilliom. The 16-song show begins with the triumphant “Haleakalā” before heading to the depths of the ocean with songs about marine plants and wayfinding. Click for more information and tickets.

Children's Book Release Party: Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree

Laulima Nature Center

18-1325 Old Volcano Rd. in Mountain View

Hawaiʻi Island

Sunday, December 7, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

Celebrate the launch of "Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree," a new picture book from Bess Press. Join author and illustrator Erzsi Palko for storytime, a book signing and fun puppet-making activity. Learn about ʻōhiʻa trees, forest birds, and other forest friends while enjoying a hands-on experience for the whole ʻohana.

WINTER CONCERT: Kauaʻi Community College Symphony Orchestra 2025 Winter Concert

Kauaʻi Community College Symphony Orchestra 2025 Winter Concert

KCC Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumuali‘i Highway in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Sunday, Dec. 7, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Join the Kauaʻi Community College Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of classical and festive music. Enjoy Haydn’s “Military Symphony,” Disney’s "Steamboat Willie," the overture to "Miracle on 34th Street", and movements from Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker," featuring live dancers from the Kauaʻi Ballet Academy. This performance includes students and community members alike — no tickets or reservations needed. Free and open to all

Savannah Harriman-Pote / HPR Derrick Malama, HPR's local host of Morning Edition, says waking up for the 5 a.m. show every weekday is 25% of the job. (Aug. 24, 2022)

