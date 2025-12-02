Derrick Malama shares classic Kanikapila Sunday interviews

Thanksgiving Blues? No worries, beef curry — listen back to Derrick Malama’s past Kanikapila Sunday interviews with Kuana Torres Kahele, Raiatea Helm, and Amy Hānaialiʻi. Kuana Torres Kahele shares why he stepped away from Nā Palapalai to record his first solo album. Raiatea Helm shares her experience recording her music in a classic style. And Amy Hānaialii gets us in a festive mood with several holiday songs sung in Hawaiian.

Derrick Malama was the host of Kanikapila Sunday for nearly 20 years, during which he conducted interviews with several well-known and up-and-coming Hawaiian music artists.