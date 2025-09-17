When in Rome…

He came. He saw. He conquered. Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai appeared on Evening Concert dressed for the part to talk about HSO’s Pines of Rome concerts.

Saturday’s one-hour family-friendly performance will include a story written by Foumai that he’ll narrate during the concert. Find out if he reads it with an Italian accent. The Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony will have a “petting zoo” on the Blaisdell Concert Hall lanai that will allow people to see musical instruments up close and play them.

Sunday’s concert will feature Pines of Rome without the story along with Richard Strauss’s epic tone poem Don Quixote and a concerto for pipa, a traditional Chinese instrument.

Beyond the Music: Pines of Rome

Saturday, September 20

11 a.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Strauss & Respighi

Sunday, September 21

4 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall