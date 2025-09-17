© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

When in Rome…

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:37 AM HST
Sharene Taba
/
HPR

He came. He saw. He conquered. Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai appeared on Evening Concert dressed for the part to talk about HSO’s Pines of Rome concerts.

Saturday’s one-hour family-friendly performance will include a story written by Foumai that he’ll narrate during the concert. Find out if he reads it with an Italian accent. The Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony will have a “petting zoo” on the Blaisdell Concert Hall lanai that will allow people to see musical instruments up close and play them.

Sunday’s concert will feature Pines of Rome without the story along with Richard Strauss’s epic tone poem Don Quixote and a concerto for pipa, a traditional Chinese instrument.

Beyond the Music: Pines of Rome
Saturday, September 20
11 a.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Strauss & Respighi
Sunday, September 21
4 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
