Raiatea Helm at ANA's ʻAha Mele

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:15 PM HST

Raiatea Helm performed in the ANA ʻAha Mele concert on November 22 with renowned Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsuji. The program blended classical music with Hawaiian and Japanese folk traditions, backed by string accompaniment. Helm stopped by Classical Pacific to discuss the rich cultural history of Hawaiian music, including its classical roots and the influence of missionaries. Helm also shares about her work with the Liliʻuokalani Trust, managing the ʻŌlino Pathways Music program, which offers free music lessons and programs for Native Hawaiian youth.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
