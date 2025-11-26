Raiatea Helm at ANA's ʻAha Mele

Raiatea Helm performed in the ANA ʻAha Mele concert on November 22 with renowned Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsuji. The program blended classical music with Hawaiian and Japanese folk traditions, backed by string accompaniment. Helm stopped by Classical Pacific to discuss the rich cultural history of Hawaiian music, including its classical roots and the influence of missionaries. Helm also shares about her work with the Liliʻuokalani Trust, managing the ʻŌlino Pathways Music program, which offers free music lessons and programs for Native Hawaiian youth.