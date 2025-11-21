The Prague-based Trio Bohémo loves sharing beautiful traditional chamber music from their homeland with audiences around the world. But sometimes they get restless, admits cellist Kristina Vocetkova. And they embark on out-of-the-box projects, such as singing along with the music. You can find out what they have planned as they make their Hawaii premier this weekend in a concert featuring music by Rejcha, Martinů, and Mendelssohn. "Evening Concert" host Craig DeSilva spoke to the trio about why chamber music was never on their radar until they got together in 2019.



Trio Bohémo

Sunday, Nov. 23

4 p.m.

Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Preconcert talk starts at 3 p.m.

Presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series