Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:37 PM HST
The Prague-based Trio Bohémo loves sharing beautiful traditional chamber music from their homeland with audiences around the world. But sometimes they get restless, admits cellist Kristina Vocetkova. And they embark on out-of-the-box projects, such as singing along with the music. You can find out what they have planned as they make their Hawaii premier this weekend in a concert featuring music by Rejcha, Martinů, and Mendelssohn. "Evening Concert" host Craig DeSilva spoke to the trio about why chamber music was never on their radar until they got together in 2019. 
 
Sunday, Nov. 23
4 p.m.
Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Preconcert talk starts at 3 p.m.
Presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
